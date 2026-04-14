Shares of PSU defence company BEML to be in focus on securing USD 36.38 million export order

Mumbai:

Shares of Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU BEML will be in focus when markets open on Wednesday, April 14, 2026, as the company has informed exchanges that it has secured an export order valued at USD 36.38 million from the Middle East region, which entails the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment. According to officials, this marks a significant boost to its global expansion strategy. The company had shared the details just before the closing of the market session on Monday. The stock had closed at Rs 1,623.85, with a gain of Rs 3.75 or 0.23 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,524.88 crore.

BEML secures USD 36.38 million export order

BEML has secured an export order valued at USD 36.38 million from the Middle East region. "Reinforcing its growing role as a global defence engineering partner, the order entails the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment," it said.

Traditionally deployed in large-scale mining operations, this heavy earthmoving equipment has now been re-engineered for infrastructure development applications, the statement said.

"The heavy equipment platforms are designed for high-intensity reconstruction and strategic infrastructure development, incorporating critical performance and survivability enhancements to meet stringent global standards," it said.

The equipment features a specially designed, "ergonomically enhanced ROPS/FOPS-certified cabin" ensuring improved operator safety in demanding operational environments.

BEML's total international order bookings have reached approximately USD 106.95 million, reflecting the company's growing global presence across sectors and its continued success in securing overseas contracts, the statement said.

BEML share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 313.90 per cent in 10 years and 221.01 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 25.69 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to a dip of 9.79 per cent in the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)