Shares of logistics firm hit 20% upper circuit post approval to trade on NSE

Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, a logistics player with expertise in handling import and export of cargo and projects, were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 after the company informed exchanges that it has received approval to list its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.21 per cent at Rs 41.87 against the previous close of Rs 40.18 on the BSE. Amid firm buying and a spurt in volume by more than 10.91 times, the stock hit an upper circuit of Rs 48.21.

Stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 7.11 per cent. Technically, the stock trades above the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares To Trade on NSE

The company has received approval for listing and trading from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for its 10,57,25,000 equity shares of face value Re 1 each.

"Accordingly, the Company’s equity shares will be listed and traded on the NSE with effect from September 18, 2025, under the symbol “TIGERLOGS”," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price History

The stock has surged 934.55 per cent in five years and 110.80 per cent in three years. However, it has given a positive return of 9.15 per cent in two years and has corrected 27.82 per cent in one year as against the negative return of 0.52 per cent by the benchmark index in the same period.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 80.44, and the 52-week low is Rs 39.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 509.70.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in initial trade today, tracking positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 85.25 points to 25,324.35.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)