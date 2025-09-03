Shares of LIC-owned NBFC extends gains to third session, surges 8% - Details here The benchmark indices bounced back sharply, with the Nifty ending 135 points higher and the Sensex up by 410 points. Among sectors, the Metal Index outperformed with a gain of 3.10 per cent.

Shares of the LIC-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital extended gains for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, as markets closed higher ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meeting. The action in stock comes as the benchmark indices bounced back sharply to end higher. The Nifty closed 135 points higher and the Sensex up by 410 points. The counter started the trading session in green at Rs 31.11 and surged further amid a spurt in volume by more than 6.26 times to touch the high of Rs 33.50, representing a gain of 7.86 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. It ended the session at Rs 33.33 with an increase of 7.66 per cent.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 10.84 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,006 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 64.12, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.40.

Undertakes transactions worth over Rs 3,400 crore

Meanwhile, the NBFC announced that it serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

Raises USD 50 Million

Earlier, the company raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

This is the first event of FCCB issuance from Paisalo Digital Ltd, and it will be executed following applicable external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank, the NBFC said in a release.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)