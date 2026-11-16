Shares of IT stock in focus amid 19% surge in revenue, change in management: Details

Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is on investors' radar as the company has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company has also announced major leadership transitions. Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 16.89, with a fall of Rs 0.71 or 4.03 per cent. It later touched in the intraday low of Rs 16.44, also its fresh 52-week low, and a high of Rs 17.02. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 16.60, with a drop of Rs 1 or 5.68 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,532.32 crore.

Quarterly results

In its filing, the company reported revenue growth of 18.93 per cent year-on-year to Rs 300.79 crore in the second quarter (July-September 2026) of fiscal year 2026-27, up from Rs 252.92 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company's profit declined despite the increase in revenue.

In the September quarter, the company's PAT fell 35.6 per cent to Rs 9.93 crore, down from Rs 15.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago. This means the company's revenue has increased, but profitability has seen pressure.

Meanwhile, the company's management has also undergone a major change.

Financial Highlight / Parameter Quarter Ended 30-09-2026 (Rs in Crores) Quarter Ended 30-06-2026 (Rs in Crores) Quarter Ended 30-09-2025 (Rs in Crores) Half Year Ended 30-09-2026 (Rs in Crores) Half Year Ended 30-09-2025 (Rs in Crores) Year Ended 31-03-2026 (Rs in Crores) Total Income from Operations (Net) 300.83 292.53 253.26 459.46 593.36 1,002.64 Total Expenses 284.55 268.65 231.11 553.19 417.77 913.1 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (PBT) 16.29 23.88 22.14 40.17 41.68 89.54 Total Tax Expense 6.25 5.93 6.72 11.87 12.18 29.04

Share price history

The stock has returned 203.47 per cent over five years but has corrected 58.29 per cent over three years and 39.64 per cent over one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has fallen 21.66 per cent against the drop of 3.70 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)