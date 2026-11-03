Shares of EPC firm open in green post strong FY27 results, company's PAT surges 35% and revenue up 46%

Shares of power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) player Rajesh Power opened in the green today amid positive momentum in the benchmark index. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run on Tuesday amid a sharp correction in crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 614.66 points to 76,301.63 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 149.80 points to 23,588.55. The move comes as the company posted a 35 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.22 crore for the September quarter, driven by revenue growth.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 819.95, up Rs 15.25 or 1.89 per cent from the previous close of Rs 804.70 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 830 but saw profit booking at higher levels and fell to the intraday low of Rs 786, a fall of Rs 18.7 or 2.32 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 789, a fall of Rs 15.70 or 1.95 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,420.78 crore.

The counter has fallen after three days of consecutive gains and has underperformed the sector by 1.72 per cent.

Quarterly results

The company has posted a 35 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.22 crore for the September quarter. It had reported a net profit of Rs 58.78 crore in the second quarter of preceding year (2025-26).

During the July-September quarter of FY27, the company's total income increased by around 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 931.84 crore, from Rs 640.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bagged orders worth Rs 541 crore from Gujarat discoms

Earlier, the company secured two new orders worth around Rs 541 crore from government-owned power distribution companies in Gujarat. The Rs 471.92 crore order is from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL), while the other, worth Rs 69 crore, is from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL), the company said in an exchange filing.

The contract from MGVCL includes strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure at various locations in Gujarat and is to be executed in 18 months.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)