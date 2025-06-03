Shares of BSE smallcap company gains even in volatile market - Check details The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 194.65 points to 81,179.10 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 62.35 points to 24,654.25.

Shares of BSE smallcap company Sindhu Trade Links are trading in the green today, June 3, 2025 even as the market remains volatile. The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has surged 3.18 per cent. The surge coincides with the company announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The stock started today's session in green and opened at Rs 22.50 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 22. It later gained and touched the intraday high of Rs 22.70 - a gain of 3.18 per cent from the last close.

While the stock has outperformed the sector by 2.32 per cent, it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Quarterly Results

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 29.73 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 51.01 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full financial year 2025, the logistics solution provider's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 121.58, compared to FY2024's profit of Rs 70.7 crore.

The full-year revenue from operations was Rs 1,731 crore, compared to Rs 1,685 crore posted in the preceding fiscal year.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade today amid uncertainty on the geopolitical and global trade front.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 194.65 points to 81,179.10 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 62.35 points to 24,654.25.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest laggards.

Eternal, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,589.47 crore on Monday.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

