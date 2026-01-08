Market Opening Bell: Sensex sheds 183 points, Nifty holds 26,100, defence stock BEL gains Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 45.5 points at 26,181, compared to the previous close of 26,226.50.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in red on Thursday, January 8, 2026 amid weak global cues and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 183.12 points to start the session at 84,778.02, the Nifty fell by 34.25 points to open at 26,106.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,961.14 and the Nifty 50 at 26,140.75. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dipped by 18.70 points, or 0.04 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 18.18 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 51,798.61.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Axis Bank were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining 0.77 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Maruti, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Reliance were among the losers, with Sun Pharma shedding 1.10 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,197 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,122 were trading in the red. 110 stocks remained unchanged. "We are of the view that the intraday market texture is non-directional; perhaps traders are waiting for either side to break out. On the higher side, 26,200/85100 would act as an immediate breakout zone for the bulls. A successful breakout of 26,200/85100 could push the market towards 26,260-26,300/85300-85500. On the flip side, below 26,050/84600, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If it falls below this level, the market could slip to 25,950-25,900/84300-84200," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 45.5 points at 26,181, compared to the previous close of 26,226.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,527.71 crore on January 7, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2,889.32 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks edged lower today as gains in stocks on Wall Street slowed on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 496.98 points or 0.96 per cent to trade at 51,465, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 335.95 points. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 16.61 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 3.68 points or 0.09 per cent.