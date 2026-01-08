Market Opening Bell: Sensex sheds 183 points, Nifty holds 26,100, defence stock BEL gains

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in red on Thursday, January 8, 2026 amid weak global cues and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 183.12 points to start the session at 84,778.02, the Nifty fell by 34.25 points to open at 26,106.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,961.14 and the Nifty 50 at 26,140.75. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dipped by 18.70 points, or 0.04 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 18.18 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 51,798.61.
In early trade, 1,197 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,122 were trading in the red. 110 stocks remained unchanged.
"We are of the view that the intraday market texture is non-directional; perhaps traders are waiting for either side to break out. On the higher side, 26,200/85100 would act as an immediate breakout zone for the bulls. A successful breakout of 26,200/85100 could push the market towards 26,260-26,300/85300-85500. On the flip side, below 26,050/84600, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If it falls below this level, the market could slip to 25,950-25,900/84300-84200," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)