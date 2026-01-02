Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 70 points, Nifty above 26,100, ITC shares continue to fall Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,495 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 902 were trading in the red. Eighty stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in green on Friday, January 2, 2026, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 70.76 points to start the session at 85,259.36 the Nifty gained 8.55 points to open at 26,155.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,188.60 and the Nifty 50 at 26,146.55. Similarly, the broader indices traded higher in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap surged by 67.54 points, or 0.14 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 64.28 points or 0.12 per cent, to trade at 51,579.63.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, BEL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers, with Maruti leading the pack by gaining 1.31 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, ITC, Titan, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Indigo were among the laggards, with ITC shedding 3.74 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,495 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 902 were trading in the red. Eighty stocks remained unchanged.

"We are of the view that the short-term texture of the market is upward, but a fresh uptrend rally is only possible after the dismissal of 26,200/85500. Above this level, the market could move up to the 26,300-26,350/85800-86000 range. On the flip side, 26,000/84800 and 25,950/84700 remain crucial support zones. Below 25,950/84700, the sentiment could change. If the market falls below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 12.5 points at 26,303.50, compared to the previous close of 26,291.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the eighth consecutive session on January 1 and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,268.60 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,525.89 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)