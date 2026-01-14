Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 269 points, Nifty below 25,650, Infosys top gainer Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 18 points at 25,752.50, compared to the previous close of 25,770.50.

Mumbai:

After experiencing a volatile trading session, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 269.15 points to start the session at 83,358.54, the Nifty fell 83.75 points to open at 25,648.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,627.69 and the Nifty 50 at 25,732.30. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dropped 108.45 points, or 0.24 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 27.31 points or 0.05 per cent, to trade at 49,773.56.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, ICICI Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech and Trent were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 0.40 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Asian Paints, TCS, Indigo, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers with Asian Paints shedding 0.72 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,200 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,180 were trading in the red. 106 stocks remained unchanged.

"On the downside, 25,650/83,500 and 25,600/83,300 would act as key support zones, while 25,900-25,950/84,300-84,500 could serve as immediate resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,475/82,800 sentiment could change. If that happens, traders may consider exiting their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 18 points at 25,752.50, compared to the previous close of 25,770.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on January 13, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,181.78 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday even as Wall Street pulled back from its records following a mixed start to the latest profit reporting season for big US companies. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 825.84 points or 1.54 per cent to trade at 54,375, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 252.53 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 12.63 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 49.48 points or 0.03 per cent.