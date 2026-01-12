Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 140 points, Nifty below 25,700, TCS, HCL Tech in red ahead of Q3 results Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 454 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 2,235 were trading in the red. Seventy-two stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in red on Monday, January 12, 2026, amid weak global cues, volatile crude prices and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 140.93 points to start the session at 83,435.3,1 the Nifty fell by 14.25 points to open at 25,669.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,576.24 and the Nifty 50 at 25,683.30. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dipped by 90.55 points, or 0.20 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 263.67 points or 0.53 per cent, to trade at 49,648.44.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech were among the major gainers, with Asian Paints leading the pack by gaining 0.65 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, BEL, Indigo, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, and L&T were among the losers, with BEL shedding 1.43 per cent in the opening trade. Ahead of Q3 results, shares of TCS and HCL Tech were also in the red in the early trades,

In early trade, 454 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 2,235 were trading in the red. Seventy-two stocks remained unchanged.