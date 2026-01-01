Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green on New Year's day, M&M top gainer Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,414 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 636 were trading in the red. 126 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Thursday, January 1, 2026, amid a quiet global backdrop, as most major international markets remain closed for New Year’s Day. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 34.95 points to start the session at 85,255.55, the Nifty gained 43.7 points to open at 26,173.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,220.60 and the Nifty 50 at 26,129.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded higher in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap surged by 31.82 points, or 0.07 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 91.34 points or 0.18 per cent, to trade at 51,616.80.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Bharati Airtel, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by gaining 1.05 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Titan, BEL, and HCL Tech were among the laggards, with ITC shedding 1.94 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,414 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 636 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-six stocks remained unchanged.

Key levels to watch

"We believe that 26,050/85100 and 25,850/84500 would act as immediate support zones for traders. As long as the market trades above these levels, bullish sentiment is likely to continue, and the market could potentially reach 26,250/85800. Further gains could even take the market to 25,550/86700. On the other hand, below 25,850/84500, the uptrend can turn weak. Below this level, traders can consider exiting their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 61.5 points at 26,337, compared to the previous close of 26,275.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the seventh consecutive session on December 31 and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,597.38 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 6,759.64 crore.

ALSO READ | 8th Pay Commission to take effect from January 1: Key details on salary hike, pension and fitment factor

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)