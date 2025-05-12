Market Opening Bell: Bulls roar on Dalal Street, Sensex surges 1,350 points, Nifty above 24,400 Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 2,117 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 116 were trading in the red. 60 stocks remained unchanged.

New Delhi:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Bulls roared on Dalal Street on Monday, i.e. on May 12, 2025, as Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1349.33 points to open at 80,803.8, while Nifty was up by 412.10 points, starting the trading session at 24,420.1. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,803.80 and the Nifty 50 at 24,008. In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap index surged over 3 per cent and the BSE Midcap index rose by over 2 per cent in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Turbo, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid were in green in the opening trade, with Adani Ports surging around 4.47 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like ITC, Maruti, Nestle India, Eternal and Hindustan Unilever were in the red at the time of writing this news, with ITC falling around 0.87 per cent.

In early trade, 2,117 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 116 were trading in the red. 60 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a gap-up start, opening in the green at 24,406, against the previous close of 24,090.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in green on Monday amid two days of trade talks between China and the United States.

At the time of writing the news, South Korea’s Kospi was up by 13.63 points or 0.53 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 46.98 points to trade at 37,456.35. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 202.42 points or 0.92 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was up 12.53 to trade at 3,354.53.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Auto gaining 2.30 per cent. Similarly, Nifty IT was up by 2.53 per cent. However, the Nifty Pharma index was down by 1.42 per cent.