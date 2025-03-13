Share Market Holiday: Is BSE, NSE closed or open on March 14 for Holi? Check full list Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: It is to be noted that most government organisations, banks and schools will remain shut on Friday in several parts of the country as Holi is a public holiday.

Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: India is gearing to celebrate the festival of colours on Friday i.e. March 14, 2025. Amid this, investors should be aware of the upcoming trading schedule. Some are confused about whether trading activities will continue on exchanges on March 14 or not, as there is a doubt regarding whether Holi is on Friday or Saturday.

Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Holi Holiday

The BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed on Friday, March 14, 2025, on the occasion of Holi.

As per the list of stock market holidays for March 2025, trading activities will remain suspended on the BSE and NSE on March 14, 2025, for Holi. So, the Indian stock markets will remain closed for three days and will open on Monday, i.e. March 17, 2025.

Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Currency Derivatives Segments

Similarly, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment will also remain suspended on Friday.

Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Commodity Market

However, investors must note that the commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions, but trading will begin at 5 PM.

This is the second market holiday this year, with the first one being Mahashivratri.

Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Id Holiday

According to the list of stock market holidays, the stock markets will remain closed on March 31 on the occasion of Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Id.

So there are two sock market holidays in March 2025. In April, there are four market holidays. These are April 1, 2025 for annual bank closing, April 10, 2025 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, April 14, 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and April 18 2025 for Good Friday (Ramzan Id).

It is to be noted that most government organisations, banks and schools will remain shut on Friday in several parts of the country as Holi is a public holiday.