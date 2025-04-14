Stock Market Holidays 2025: Is NSE, BSE open today on Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti? Check here Stock Market Holidays 2025, NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti, observed every year on April 14, marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Indian politician and social reformer.

Stock Market Holidays 2025, NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti, observed every year on April 14, marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar (fondly called Baba Saheb Ambedkar), Indian politician and social reformer. To mark the occasion, the Centre has declared a public holiday on April 14. However, it is not a gazetted public holiday and therefore, not all organisations are liable to observe it.

Is The Share Market Open On 14th April 2025?

According to the stock market holiday calendar 2025 issued by the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there is a holiday on Monday, 14 April 2025. Therefore, trading in equities and derivatives will not happen for the whole day.

Share Market Holidays 2025, Is Stock Market Open Today: Currency Derivatives Segments

Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will remain shut for the day.

Share Market Holidays 2025, Is Stock Market Open Today: Commodity Market

Investors must note that the commodity segment will also remain closed in the morning session between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, while it will remain open for the evening session between 5:00 pm and 11:55 pm. This means that trading in commodities like gold, silver, crude oil and others will begin at 5 pm today.

Share Market Holidays In April 2025

In April, there is one more market holiday, i.e. on April 18 2025, for Good Friday. Earlier, the market was closed on April 1, 2025, for the annual bank closing.

Share Market Holidays 2025: Full List