Sensex up 183 points, Nifty above 24,100 as IT stocks rally, Wipro among only 2 losers with drop of 2%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green despite weak global cues on July 17, 2026, due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 183.9 points or 0.23 per cent to start the session at 77,370.77, the Nifty added 54.85 points to open at 24,127.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,186.87 and the Nifty 50 at 24,072.75. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 13.42 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 3.88 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,739.14.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, with Tech Mahindra leading the pack by gaining nearly 2.91 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ITC and Sun Pharma were among the losers, with Bajaj Finserv being the top loser by falling over 0.55 per cent. While there is a rally in the IT Index, Wipro emerged as one of only two losers in the early trade, falling over 2 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,402 stocks declining against 866 stocks advancing on the NSE. 116 stocks remained unchanged.

"While negative global cues and persistent FII selling may keep sentiment cautious, steady DII participation and supportive technical indicators continue to provide stability to the domestic market. Traders are advised to adopt a stock-specific and buy-on-dips approach, while closely monitoring price action near the immediate support and resistance levels for the next directional move," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a gain of 11 points at 24,111, compared to the previous close of 24,095. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the third consecutive trading session and sold equities worth Rs 4,205.56 crore on July 16, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers for the seventh straight session, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,986.41 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares declined for the second consecutive session as the selloff in semiconductor shares deepened amid concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 3,583.54 points or 5.36 per cent at 63,252 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 505.60 points or 2.06 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red with a drop of 63.82 points or 0.82 per cent. The KOSPI is closed today, in observance of South Korea's Constitution Day.