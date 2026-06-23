Sensex tumbles 900 points, Nifty closes below 23,900 amid sell-off in IT stocks

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined sharply on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, amid weak global cues, with a broad technology-led sell-off weighing on sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 893.39 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 76,200.68. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,194.83 and a low of 76,082.51, gyrating 1,112.32 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 278.80 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 23,824.10. The broader market performed in tandem with the benchmarks. While the BSE MidCap Select Index fell 0.99 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 0.50 per cent each.

According to experts, profit booking after the recent rally further intensified downside pressure, resulting in broad-based weakness across key sectors.