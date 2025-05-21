Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 141 points, Nifty close to 24,750, all major sectoral indices in green Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 998 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,152 were trading in the red. 79 stocks remained unchanged.

New Delhi:

Sensex, Nifty Today: A day after experiencing a sharp correction, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Wednesday, i.e. on May 21, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 141.17 points to open at 81,327.61. Nifty too opened in green with a gain of 60.35 points, starting the trading session at 24,744.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,186.44 and the Nifty 50 at 24,683.90. In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices also started trading in the positive territory.