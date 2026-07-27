27 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 550 points, Nifty above 23,900 as crude oil falls 5%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained on Monday, July 27, 2026, amid a decline of 5 per cent in crude oil prices, falling further from a two-month high set last week. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 549.21 points or 0.72 per cent to start the session at 76,608.98, the Nifty gained 160.95 points to open at 23,928.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,059.77 and the Nifty 50 at 23,767.45. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 234.46 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 89.85 points or 1.05 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,677.49.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 3.11 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the losers, with UltraTech Cement being the top loser by falling over 0.17 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,093 stocks advancing against 317 stocks declining on the NSE. 141 stocks remained unchanged.

"Overall, the technical setup suggests that the market is attempting to stabilise after successfully defending crucial support levels. Positive global cues and strong domestic institutional buying could support sentiment at the opening, although higher volatility and resistance near the 24,000 zone may limit aggressive upside," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 72.5 points at 23,900.50, compared to the previous close of 23,828. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers and sold equities worth Rs 3,892.77 crore on July 24, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5,453.55 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Monday as oil prices tumbled 5 per cent after the US and Iran paused strikes over the weekend after two weeks of attacks. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 148.85 points or 0.23 per cent at 64,760 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 197.77 points or 0.79 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 63.48 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green with a gain of 15.19 points or 0.40 per cent.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)