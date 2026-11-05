Sensex surges 2,000 points, Nifty tops 24,500 amid rally in financial, realty and bank stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning streak for the sixth consecutive session amid a correction in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent higher, at 79,310.01. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 79,470.03 and a low of 78,520.56, gyrating 949.47 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty added 576 points or 2.40 per cent, to close at 24,536.60. The broader market also ended the session in the green. The BSE MidCap Select Index added 317.01 points, or 1.79 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 19.49 points, or 0.22 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto was the biggest gainer, up 4.14 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial jumped 3.44 per cent and 3.97 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Media fell 0.84.

"Banks, financial services, automobiles and realty led the rally. The 3.33 per cent rise in Bank Nifty was particularly important because it broadened the recovery beyond consumption and index-heavy defensive stocks. Lower crude supported airlines, paints and automobile-related companies, while renewed foreign buying strengthened demand for large financial stocks. Pharmaceuticals and upstream oil producers were relative laggards, with the latter facing weaker earnings realisations if crude remains lower," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Indigo, ICICI Bank, Maruti and M&M were the major gainers, with Bajaj Finance gaining 7.77 per cent today. On the flip side, NTPC, BEL, Adani Ports, ITC and Power Grid were among the laggards. Power Grid shares fell 0.38 per cent today.

Today, 24 of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 6 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 39 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while 1 closed in the red.

Rupee settles flat

The rupee settled flat at 94.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as support from lower crude oil prices was negated by a firm greenback in overseas markets. Forex traders said the Indian rupee is showing signs of near-term stabilisation after recovering sharply against the US dollar in previous sessions. A positive trend in domestic equities and softening of crude oil prices, however, cushioned the downside.

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