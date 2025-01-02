Sensex soars 1,436 points, Nifty 445 | What's behind bull run?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sensex and Nifty shine on Thursday

On the second day of the year, the benchmark Sensex rallied 1,436 points to close at a two-week high on Thursday. The demand for financial, auto and IT shares prompted the Sensex to skyrocket.

Nifty also sees an upward trend

The NSE Nifty surged 445.75 points or 1.88 per cent to 24,188.65.

Sensex surges 1,436 points

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 1,436.30 points or 1.83 per cent -- its best single-day gain in more than a month -- to settle at 79,943.71. During the day, it soared 1,525.46 points or 1.94 per cent to 80,032.87.

These companies fuel share market

Bajaj Finserv jumped nearly 8 per cent while Bajaj Finance soared over 6 per cent. Maruti, Titan, Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other major gainers. Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard.

The gross GST collection rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in December despite a significant increase in both domestic and export refunds.

India's manufacturing sector growth fell to a 12-month low in December, as new business orders and production expanded at softer rates, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was at 56.4 in December, down from 56.5 in November, indicating a weaker improvement in operating conditions.

Despite the decline, the headline figure remained above its long-run average of 54.1 thereby signalling a robust rate of growth.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,782.71 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. European markets were trading mostly lower. US markets were closed on Wednesday for New Year holiday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.09 per cent to USD 75.47 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 368.40 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 78,507.41 on the first trading session of 2025 on Wednesday. The Nifty went up by 98.10 points or 0.41 per cent to 23,742.90.

(With PTI inputs)

