Sensex sheds 778 points, Nifty settles at 23,118.60 amid rising global bond yields, crude oil prices

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp reversal on Tuesday, surrendering their opening gains as elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields weighed on sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 777.94 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 74,003.82. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 75,436.44 and a low of 73,994.03, gyrating 1,442.41 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a drop of 279.50 points or 1.19 per cent and closed the session at 23,118.60. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the red. While the BSE MidCap Select Index tumbled 468.52 points or 2.50 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 226.73 points or 2.47 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal dropped 4.04 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty IT outperformed, gaining 4.04 per cent.

"The selling was broad-based, with information technology emerging as the only sector to finish in positive territory. Selective buying in large technology exporters suggested that immediate concerns over AI-led disruption had eased, although the gains were insufficient to offset weakness across the rest of the market. All other sectoral indices ended lower, underscoring the breadth of the decline... The near-term trend remains firmly under pressure. Any rebound is likely to attract selling unless the Nifty reclaims 23,300 and Bank Nifty moves back above 56,000," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HDFC Bank were the major gainers, with HCL Tech gaining 3.98 per cent today. On the flip side, BEL, Indigo, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports were among the laggards. Shares of BEL fell 1.67 per cent today.

Today, shares of 7 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 23 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 10 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies closed in the green, with gains, while the other 40 closed in the red.

Rupee trades weaker

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee extended its losses for the fifth consecutive session, dragged down by a persistent surge in global bond yields and rising crude oil prices amid ongoing supply disruptions. The rupee depreciated 38 paise to close at 95.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday,

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)