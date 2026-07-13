Sensex sheds 606 points, Nifty below 24,050 amid fresh geopolitical tensions, rise in crude oil prices

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a weak note on July 13, 2026, as renewed geopolitical tensions have heightened risk aversion across financial markets, with crude oil prices jumping into the USD 74075 per barrel range. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 606.04 points or 0.78 per cent to start the session at 76,963.35, the Nifty shed 167.5 points to open at 24,039.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,569.39 and the Nifty 50 at 24,206.90. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 128.06 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 52.99 points or 0.60per cent, to trade in the green at 8,723.33.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, HCL Tech, and NTPC were the only three top gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining nearly 0.82 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, Maruti, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the losers, with Indigo the top loser, falling over 2.81 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,662 stocks advancing against 938 stocks declining on the NSE. 115 stocks remained unchanged.

"Indian equities snapped a four-week winning streak as geopolitical tensions in West Asia flared up once again. The market opened last week on a strong note but suffered a sharp mid-week correction as global tensions intensified, before staging a partial recovery toward the close. The spike in crude oil prices, driven by tensions in the Middle East, was the primary headwind, weighing on the Rupee and stoking inflation concerns," Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 94 points at 24,140.50, compared to the previous close of 24,234.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,603.72 crore on July 10, 2026. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 2,019.68 crore.



Asian Markets Today

Asian shares declined on Monday, as escalating tensions in the Gulf and Iran's reported closure of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,232.73 points or 1.80 per cent at 67,325 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 57.12 points or 0.24 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red, down 499.89 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red, down 61.42 points, or 1.56 per cent.