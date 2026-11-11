Sensex rallies 772 points, Nifty settles above 25,255 tracking gains in US tech stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward momentum for the ninth consecutive regular trading session, tracking gains in US tech stocks and continued aggressive buying by foreign institutional investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 772.75 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 81,879.40. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 82,520.40 and a low of 81,417.39, gyrating 1,193.01 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty added 210.40 points or 0.84 per cent, to close at 25,255.05. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the green. The BSE MidCap Select Index added 184.51 points, or 1.02 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 115.74 points, or 1.29 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank was the biggest gainer, up 2.94 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG jumped 2.14 per cent and 1.13 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty IT fell 0.53.

Indian benchmark indices closed higher, extending their winning streak to a ninth consecutive regular trading session, excluding the Muhurat trading session, which ended marginally lower. Despite surrendering a portion of their opening gap-up gains, the indices managed to sustain their positive momentum. The broader market continued to remain the standout performer, with small- and micro-cap stocks outperforming large-caps. This indicates healthy market participation and sustained domestic investor confidence beyond the headline index gains," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, M&M, Indigo, Trent, Tata Steel and ITC were the major gainers, with M&M gaining 5.25 per cent today. On the flip side, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and Titan were among the laggards. The shares of Adani Ports fell 1.66 per cent today.

Today, shares of 20 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 10 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 37 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the 13 others closed in the red.

Rupee gains ground

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee gained ground, buoyed by softening crude oil prices, strong foreign institutional inflows, and the absence of intervention from the central bank amid prevailing risk-on sentiment.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)