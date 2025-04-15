Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 1,600 points, Nifty above 23,350, all sectoral indices in green Sensex, Nifty Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a gap-up start as it opened in the green at 23,371.50, against the previous close of 23,022.50.

Sensex, Nifty Today: Bulls are roaring on Dalal Street today as Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened gap-up on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,694.80 points or 2.25 per cent to open at 76,852.06, while Nifty was up 539.80 points, starting the trading session at 23,368.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 75,157.26 and the Nifty 50 at 22,828.55. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained over 1.50 per cent in the opening trade. Meanwhile, there has been a fall of around 13 per cent in India VIX - which serves as a reliable indicator of market risk. Market is considered to be stable when it is below 15 points.

From the Sensex pack, all stocks were in green in the opening trade with Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest gainers, with Tata Motors gaining around 4.01 per cent.

In early trade, 2,217 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 150 were trading in the red. 54 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a gap-up start as it opened in the green at 23,371.50, against the previous close of 23,022.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares opened in green as tensions over trade eased slightly after US President Donald Trump said electronics would not be subject to the same high import duties as some other products.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 372.13 points or 1.10 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 23.44 points or 0.95 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 5.86 points. However, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Auto surging 2.66 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Metal was up by 1.75 per cent. Also, Nifty IT was in green by 1.16 per cent, and Nifty Realty was up by 1.94 per cent in the opening trade.