Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 65 points, Nifty above 25,100, Axis Bank dips 5% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 67 points higher at 25,215, compared to the previous close of 25,148.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Thursday, July 18, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,193.62, with a loss of 65.62 points, and the Nifty shed just 2.90 points to open at 25,108.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,634.48 and the Nifty 50 at 25,111.45. However, the broader indices started the session on a positive note. While the BSE Midcap was up by 61.30 points or 0.134 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 97.68 points or 0.18 per cent to trade at 55,737.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and BEL were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by adding 1.09 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Eternal and State Bank of India (SBIN) were among the laggards, with Axis Bank shedding nearly 5 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 959 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 315 were trading in the red. 106 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 67 points higher at 25,215, compared to the previous close of 25,148.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on Thursday also. They sold equities worth Rs 3,694 crore on July 17. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained consistent buyers for the 9th straight session, infusing Rs 2,820 crore.

"In July, so far, India has been underperforming most markets, with a dip of 1.6% in Nifty. A significant contributor to the decline is the selling by FIIs. There is a clear pattern in FII activity this year so far. They were sellers in the first three months. For the next three months they turned buyers. And in the seventh month the trends so far indicate further selling unless some positive news reverse the downtrend in the market. Along with selling in the cash market FIIs have been increasing short positions in the derivatives market too, which reflect a bearish outlook," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed today, tracking Wall Street, which rose to records following better-than-expected updates on the economy. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent to top its all-time high set a week ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229 points or 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7 per cent to its own record set the day before.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 101.15 points or 0.25 per cent to trade at Rs 39,800.45 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 177.69 points or 0.73 per cent. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 16.56 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 12.07 points or 0.34 per cent.