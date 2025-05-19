Market Opening Bell: Slow start for Sensex, Nifty, defence stocks continue to rally Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,826 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 491 were trading in the red. 91 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty had a slow start on Monday, i.e. on May 19, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up just 24.33 points to open at 82,354.92, however, Nifty opened with a loss of 14.45 points, starting the trading session at 25,005.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,330.59 and the Nifty 50 at 25,019.80. In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices gained in early trade.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, and Sun Pharma were in green in the opening trade, with Bajaj Finance gaining 0.66 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Infosys, TCS, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Infosys falling around 1.73 per cent. Despite the slow start, defence stocks like BEML, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard, and BEL were in the green, with Paras Defence surging over 6 per cent.

In early trade, 1,826 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 491 were trading in the red. 91 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a minor gain at Rs 25,099, against the previous close of 25,131.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in red today after Moody’s Ratings downgraded the sovereign credit rating for the United States. Despite this, Indian markets are showing resistance because of sustained FII inflows.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 298.78 points and was trading at 37,455.21. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped by 114.10 points or 0.49 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 3.02 points to trade at 3,364.44.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed today, with the Nifty IT slipping 0.88 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Realty was down by 0.21 per cent, and the Nifty FMCG slipped by 0.09 per cent.