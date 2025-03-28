Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty above 23,600, IT stocks drag Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,776 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, while 293 traded in the red. 81 stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Friday, March 28, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 84.26 points, or 0.10 per cent, to open at 77,690.69, while Nifty was up by 8.45 points, starting the trading session at 23,600.40. In the last trading session on Monday, the Sensex closed at 77,606.43 and Nifty 50 at 23,591.95.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Mahindra & Mahindra losing around 2.30 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Reliance, NTPC and Tata Motors were in the green. Nestle India was the top gainer on the BSE, up 0.80 per cent while writing the report.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened in the red at 23,742.50 against the previous close of 23,753.

According to Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, the market's resilience is becuase of renewed buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

"The market’s resilience, despite Trump’s reciprocal tariff threats, comes from the renewed buying by FIIs and the confidence this has given to the bulls. The bears are currently on the back foot and this market construct may continue unless Trump announces something very nasty," Vijayakumar added.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in the red today, and the US stock market edged lower on Thursday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent. The Nasdaq composite closed 0.5 per cent lower.

"The strength of domestic consumption themes like financials, telecom, aviation and hotels indicate that the market is preparing for a scenario where tariffs may impact export-oriented segments. Trump’s latest decision to impose a 25 per cent duty on all car imports to the US will impact Tata Motors, which exports a significant chunk of JLR cars to the US," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down by 210.13 points or 0.89 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 865.09 points or 2.29 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was down by 49.31 points or 1.89 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was in the green.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Realty up by 0.41 per cent. But the Nifty IT was down by 0.15 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Auto fell 0.37 per cent, and Nifty Pharma was down by 0.05 per cent in the opening trade.