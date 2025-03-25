Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 23,700, Nifty IT jumps over 1% Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,783 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 202 were trading in the red. 77 stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued the bull run and opened in the green on Tuesday, i.e. March 25, 2025, amid mixed global cues. This is the seventh straight day when bulls are active on the Dalal Street. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 311.90 points or 0.39 per cent to open at 78,296.28, and Nifty gained 112.2 points to commence the trading session at 23,515.40. The Sensex closed at 77,984.381 and Nifty 50 at 23,658.35 in the last trading session on Monday.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Tata Steel losing around 0.51 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and TCS were in the green. UltraTech Cement was the top gainer on the BSE, up 2.49 per cent while writing the report.

In early trade, 1,783 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 202 were trading in the red. 77 stocks remained unchanged.

The bull run in the last week has made markets investors richer by Rs 27.10 lakh crore as the BSE benchmark Sensex surged nearly 6 per cent during this period.

"The 5.6 per cent rally in the Nifty from the recent lows has been driven by a combination of factors like FIIs turning buyers (Rs 13765 crores in the last three days), the consequent short-covering and improving macros of the Indian economy. The surge in mid and smallcaps has brought the retail investors aggressively back into the market," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.



What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a negative start for the Nifty 50 as it opened in the red at 23,733 against the previous close of 23,749 on Monday.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in mixed today, and the US stock market edged higher to close in green on Monday. The S&P 500 jumped 1.8 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 per cent. The Nasdaq composite closed 2.3 per cent higher.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down by 523.96 points or 2.19 per cent but Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 180.24 points or 0.48 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was down by 610.13 points or 0.38 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was in the red too.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today and the Nifty IT was up 1,26 per cent. The Nifty Auto was up by 0.31 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Realty gained 1.00 per cent, and Nifty PSU Bank jumped 0.30 per cent in the opening trade.