Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open with minor cuts ahead of RBI policy

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened with minor losses on Friday, June 7, 2025, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy today and mixed global cues after an open spat between US President Donald Trump and Tesla's Elon Musk. While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 81,434.24 with a mild cut of 7.8 points, Nifty started the trading session at 24,748.70 with a minor decline of 2.2 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,442.04 and the Nifty 50 at 24,750.90. However, the broader indices had a positive start, with the BSE Smallcap gaining 130.46 points, or 0.25 per cent, and the BSE Midcap index adding 2.43 points or 0.01 per cent.

Will This Momentum Continue?

"In today’s monetary policy, the RBI is likely to cut policy rates by 25 bp. This is already factored in by the market. More important will be the RBI commentary on growth and inflation projections for FY26. If the inflation forecast is cut from 4 per cent the market would respond positively," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Eternal, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports were in green in the opening trade, with Bajaj Finserv being the biggest gainer with a jump of 1.49 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel were in the red, with ICICI Bank falling 0.43 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,643 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 585 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed on Thursday as U.S. stocks drifted lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent after four days of positive momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 108 points, or 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 127.52 points and was trading at 37,678.86. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 54.85 points or 0.23 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite shed 1.99 points or 0.06 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the mixed range today. While Nifty IT fell 0.14 per cent, Nifty Auto was down by 0.02 per cent in the opening trade. On the other hand, the Nifty Metal surged 0.48 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty Pharma added 0.22 per cent and Nifty Realty was up 0.51 per cent.