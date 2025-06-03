Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains, Nifty opens above 24,750, Bank Nifty hits fresh record high Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,692 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 641 were trading in the red. 62 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty started the session in the green on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 118.75 points to open at 81,492.50, Nifty added 69.7 points to start the trading session at 24,786.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,373.75 and the Nifty 50 at 24,716.60. The broader indices too surged with the BSE Smallcap climbing 155.68 points or 0.30 per cent and the BSE Midcap index jumping over 124.96 points to start the session in the green territory. According to experts, the market will continue to remain volatile as there's a lot of uncertainty in geopolitics and tariffs.

"We believe the current market trend is non-directional, making level-based trading an ideal strategy for day traders. Key support levels are at 24,650 and the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) or 24,700. If the market stays above these levels, it could move up towards 24,800–24,900," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Meanwhile, shares of the banking index Bank Nifty hit a fresh record high in the early trade today, supported by gains from heavyweights like HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. However, it gave up early gains to trade in the red, after hitting a lifetime high of 56,161.40.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Titan, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Steel were in green in the opening trade, with Eternal at the top with a gain of 1.33 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were in the red, with L&T falling 90.63 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,876.50 against the previous close of 24,770.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on Tuesday as US stock indexes moved closer to records. While the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent to 5,935, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 per cent to 42,305.48. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7 per cent to 19,242.61.

At the time of writing, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 50.10 points and trading at 37,520.77. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed gained 262.39 points, or 1.12 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite added 15.99 points, or .48 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT adding 0.57 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty Metal was up by 0.46 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, the Nifty Auto added 0.29 per cent. However, the Nifty Private Bank was in the red with a 0.27 per cent fall.