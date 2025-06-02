Market Opening Bell: Sensex down 236 points, Nifty below 24,700, Nifty IT drags Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,019 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,194 were trading in the red. 121 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: After a lacklustre activity last week, Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty started the session on a negative note on Monday, i.e. on June 2, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 236.59 points to open at 81,214.42, Nifty shed 81 points to start the trading session at 25,277.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,633.02 and the Nifty 50 at 25,436.30. The broader indices were also under pressure, and the BSE Smallcap fell over 51.81 points or 0.10 per cent, and the BSE Midcap index shed over 130 points to start the session in the red territory.

"There are global headwinds like renewed tariff concerns that will restrain a breakout rally. At the same time there are domestic tailwinds that will support the market at lower levels. President Trump’s 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium is a clear message that the tariff and trade scenario will continue to be uncertain and turbulent. This headwind will impact markets. On the domestic front the tailwinds are getting stronger with the latest Q4 GDP growth data coming at 7.4%, which is much better-than-expected. Trends in consumption expenditure and capital expenditure are promising. This along with low inflation and the expected continuation of the rate cutting policy provide the perfect setting for sustained economic growth in FY26. The only challenge is the tepid earnings growth. If leading indicators suggest a recovery in earnings growth there is a high probability of the market breaking out of the present range and moving higher."

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank were in green in the opening trade, with Hindustan Unilever being at the top with a surge of 1.01 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Reliance, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra were in the red, with Reliance falling 1.51 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,935, against the previous close of 24,837.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares are in the red today. At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 544.40 points and was trading at 37,420.70. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 511.32 points or 2.24 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 9.01 points or 0.33 per cent. There's a market holiday in China for the Dragon Boat Festival.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT falling the most - 1.24 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty Metal was down by over 1 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty Auto was down 0.20 per cent. However, the Nifty FMCG was in the green with a gain of 0.62 per cent.