Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens above 80,300, Nifty holds 24,300, Adani Ports biggest gainer in early trade Sensex, Nifty Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening slightly in the green at 24,402/50, against the previous close of 24,394.50.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened little changed on Friday, May 2, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 57.95 points to open at 80,300.19, while Nifty was almost flat and was up by just 22.30 points, starting the trading session at 24,311.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,242.24 and the Nifty 50 at 24,334.20. While the BSE Smallcap was down by around 0.50 per cent, the BSE Midcap index was up around 0.34 per cent in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and Infosys were in green in the opening trade, with Adani Ports gaining around 3 per cent on the back of positive quarterly results. On the other hand, Eternal, Nestled India, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Eternal falling around 4.56 per cent.

In early trade, 1,213 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,093 were trading in the red. 84 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening slightly in the green at 24,402.50, against the previous close of 24,394.50.