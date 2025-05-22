Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty tumble amid weak global cues, all sectoral indices in red Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,072 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 904 were trading in the red. 117 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Thursday, i.e. on May 22, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 273.58 points to open at 81,323.05. Nifty lost 79.5 points to start the trading session at 24,733.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,596.63 and the Nifty 50 at 24,813.45. In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices also started trading in the red territory.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the only stocks in green in the opening trade, with Adani Ports gaining 1.04 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Power Grid falling around 2.55 per cent.

In early trade, 1,072 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 904 were trading in the red. 117 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a loss at Rs 24,754.50, against the previous close of 24,830.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell today after Wall Street slumped. The S&P fell by 1.6 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.9 per cent. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.4 per cent. Stocks on Wall Street are under pressure from the Treasury bond market and worries about surging US debt.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 438.63 points and was trading at 36,860.35. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 131.90 points or 0.56 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was down by 35.62 or 1.36 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT falling 1.54 per cent. The Nifty Auto Index was down 1.14 per cent in the early trade. Nifty FMCG was also under pressure and fell by 1.49 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma slipped by 0.77 per cent.