Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red, all sectoral indices flat Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 846 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 430 were trading in the red. 120 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, amid weak global cues, as the White House stepped up pressure on major trading partners to make deals before the United States' punishing tariffs take effect. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 83,387.03, with a loss of 55.47 points, and the Nifty opened at 25,427.85, with a dip of 33.45 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,432.89 and the Nifty 50 at 25,461.30. The broader indices started the session mixed. While the BSE Midcap fell around 4.68 points or 0.01 per cent to 46,738.68 in the opening session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 79.53 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 54,730.61.

From the Sensex firms, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, Eternal, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the major gainers, with Kotak Bank leading the pack by gaining 3.23 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Titan, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards with Titan losing around 4.39 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 846 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 430 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe 25,500/83500 would act as an immediate breakout zone for traders. Above this level, the market could rise towards 25,600/83700–25,670/84000. On the other side, below 25,400/83250, we may see a quick intraday correction towards 25,300/83000. Further weakness may continue, potentially dragging the market towards 25,225/82800. The current market pattern is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

"For the day, above 25500, create a long position with a stop loss at 25400. The momentum should increase above 25600, which may pull the market to 25670 or 25800. A close below 25370 would be negative," he added.