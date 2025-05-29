Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty bounce back as US court rules against Trump's tariffs Stock Market Opening Bell: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green with a gain of 24,777.50, against the previous close of 24,737.50.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Thursday, i.e. on May 29, 2025, as a federal court has blocked President Donald Trump from imposing 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 278.71 points to open at 81,591.03, Nifty was up by just 72.65 points to start the trading session at 24,825.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,312.32 and the Nifty 50 at 24,752.45. In the broader market, while the BSE Smallcap was up by around 150 points or 0.28 per cent, the BSE Midcap index too started trading in the green territory and added around 100 points in the opening trade.

"We believe that the intraday market texture is non-directional; perhaps traders are waiting for a breakout on either side. For day traders, now, 24,850/81600 would be the immediate breakout level. Above this, the market is likely to retest the levels of 25,000/82100–25,100/82500. On the other hand, below 24,740/81200 could accelerate selling pressure, with support levels at 24,600/80800–24,500/80400," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head equity Research, Kotak Securities.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports and HCL Tech were in green in the opening trade, with Tata Motors being at the top with a gain of 0.90 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like IndusInd Bank and Asian Paint were in the red at the time of writing this news, with IndusInd falling around 0.21 per cent.

In early trade, 1,569 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 673 were trading in the red. 70 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green with a gain of 24,777.50, against the previous close of 24,737.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced today after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 583.41 points and was trading at 38,305.81. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 153.10 points or 0.66 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI gained 47.11 or 1.76 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was in the green too at 3,363.97 - a gain of 0.71 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining 1.15 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty Metal Index gained 0.97 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty Auto was up by 0.51 per cent, and the Nifty Realty surged by 0.40 per cent.