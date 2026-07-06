Sensex, Nifty surge on 4th straight session despite mixed global cues, HDFC Bank gains 3.59%

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded with a positive bias despite mixed global cues on July 6, 2026, and ended the trading session on a strong note. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 521.16 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 78,285.07. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 78,398.06 and a low of 77,879.70, gyrating 518.36 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up by 159.50 points or 0.66 per cent and ended the session at 24,175.70. Similarly, the broader market ended in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index added 128.85 points or 0.71 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 41.38 points.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty gained the most, with stocks like M&M and Bajaj Auto gaining up to 2.48 per cent today.

"Markets maintained their upward bias despite mixed global cues, driven by buying in select banking, auto, capital goods and realty shares. The calmness in the West Asia region and hopes for a relatively steady corporate earnings season kept investor mood optimistic, although overall sentiment remains cautious," said Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, BEL, Reliance and ICICI Bank were the major gainers, with HDFC Bank jumping 3.59 per cent today. On the flip side, Kotak Bank, TCS, Bajaj Fiserv, Power Grid and Adani Ports were among the laggards. The shares of Kotak Bank closed with a dip of 3.89 per cent today.

"Sector-wise, buying interest was witnessed across Auto, Private Banks, Capital Goods, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, Metals, Consumer Discretionary, Energy and Realty, which supported the market's upward move. However, Information Technology, PSU Banks, Utilities, Hospitals and Services ended the session in the red, limiting broader gains," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Rupee falls 20 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at 95.38 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as a strengthening greenback weighed on emerging market currencies.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.25 against the American currency and traded in a range of 95.22-95.48 during the session.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)