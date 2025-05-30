Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red, broader indices outperform Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green at 24,950.50, against the previous close of 24,937.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty started the session on a negative note on Friday, i.e. on May 30, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 167.33 points to open at 81,465.69, Nifty shed 15 points to start the trading session at 25,421.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,633.02 and the Nifty 50 at 25,436.30. However, the broader indices outperformed, with the BSE Smallcap surging over 150 points and the BSE Midcap index gaining over 100 points to start the session in the green territory.

Earlier on Thursday, the benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trading session. After a roller-coaster activity, the Nifty ended 81 points higher, while the Sensex was up by 320 points.

"The ongoing consolidation phase is likely to continue in the near term. Investors should understand two big trends that will weigh on markets: India’s macros are strong and improving. Two, this positive macros trend is not reflected in corporate earnings. This is the fundamental reason for the range-bound movement of the market," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Eternal were in green in the opening trade, with Adani Ports being at the top with a gain of 0.70 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were in the red, with Infosys falling shedding 1.29 per cent.

In early trade, 1,201 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,238 were trading in the red. 68 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green at 24,950.50, against the previous close of 24,937.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares are in the red today. At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 514.72 points and was trading at 37,918.26. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 348.98 points or 1.50 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 24.98 points or 0.92 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was in the red too at 3,353.07 - a fall of 0.31 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT falling the most - 0.85 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty Auto was down by 0.26 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty FMCG was down 0.20 per cent. However, the Nifty Pharma was in with a slight gain of 0.02 per cent.