Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in green, Nifty holds 25,000, IT shares in action Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 2,008 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 367 were trading in the red. 54 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Monday, July 14, 2025, with a slight gain following strong global cues as investors largely dismissed President Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,233.16, with an increase of 37.4 points, and the Nifty added just 7.2 points to open at 25,089.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,253.46 and the Nifty 50 at 25,082.30. The broader indices too started the session in the green. While the BSE Midcap added 302.62 points or 0.65 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index edged higher by 519.70 points or 0.95 per cent to trade at 55,316.52.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Trent and BEL were among the major gainers, with Sun Pharma leading the pack by gaining 1.49 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were among the laggards, with HCL Tech losing around 1.73 per cent in the opening trade. IT stocks are in action today.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 35.5 points higher at 25,187.50, compared to the previous close of 25,152.00.

"Market is in a state of drift with no clear indications of a sharp change of course. FIIs who have been net buyers in April, May and June have turned net sellers in July as per the latest data. This has put pressure on largecaps. Absence of institutional selling in the broader market is keeping this segment resilient despite the elevated valuations. Alongside selling in the cash market FIIs have increased shorts in the derivative market. Short covering can lead to sharp recovery in the market. But there are no apparent triggers in sight that can lead to short covering," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most Asia shares traded in green as US stock indexes hung near their records.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 13.82 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at Rs 39,473.44 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 47.58 points or 0.20 per cent. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 3.95 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 32.77 points.

How did individual sectors perform?

The major Nifty sectoral indices traded mostly in the green today in the opening session. While Nifty IT gained 0.17 per cent, Nifty Auto added 0.68 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Pharma was up by 0.48 per cent in the opening trade.