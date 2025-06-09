Market Opening Bell: Sensex starts strong, Nifty above 25,150, Bank Nifty hits record high Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,379 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,001 were trading in the red. Seventy-six stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened with solid gains on Monday, June 9, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 82,574.55 with a solid increase of 385.56 points, Nifty started the trading session at 25,160.10 with a substantial gain of 157.05 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,188.99 and the Nifty 50 at 25,003.05. The broader indices, too, had a positive start, with the BSE Smallcap gaining 330.66 points or 0.62 per cent and the BSE Midcap index adding 265.99 points or 0.58 per cent.

"The monetary bazooka fired by the RBI on Friday will keep the market spirits alive in the near-term. But this is not sufficient to sustain the rally triggered on Friday. More important is the trend in earnings growth. Q4 results indicate better earnings growth for midcaps," Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Reliance were in green in the opening trade, with Kotak Bank being the biggest gainer with a jump of 1.24 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Eternal, Titan, and Tata Steel were in the red, with Eternal falling 0.27 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,379 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,001 were trading in the red. Seventy-six stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 25,143 against the previous close of 25,098.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded green today. At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 392.53 points and was trading at 38,134.14. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 240.87 points or 1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi climbed 43.23 points. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was up by 7.90 points or 0.23 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green territory today. While Nifty IT added 0.63 per cent, Nifty Auto was up by 0.54 per cent in the opening trade. On the other hand, the Nifty Metal surged 0.36 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty Pharma added 0.30 per cent. However, Nifty Realty was down by 0.09 per cent.