Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 23,192, IT stocks in green

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, April 02, 2025, amid mixed global cues as markets brace for US President Donald Trump's new tariffs, which will come into effect today. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 121.77 points, or 0.16 per cent, to open at 76,146.28, while Nifty was up by 26.9 points, starting the trading session at 23,165.70. In the last trading session on Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 76,024.51 and Nifty 50 at 23,591.95.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Nestle India losing around 2.25 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Zomato, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were in the green. Tech Mahindra was the top gainer on the BSE, up 1.30 per cent while writing the report.

