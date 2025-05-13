Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red a day after record rally, Nifty IT down 0.43 per cent Stock Market Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start, opening in the red at 24,959, against the previous close of 25,075.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: A day after a record run, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in red on Tuesday, i.e. on May 13, 2025, despite positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 180.3 points to open at 82,249.60, while Nifty was down by 60.65 points, starting the trading session at 24,864.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,429.90 and the Nifty 50 at 24,924.70. In the broader market, things seem better as both the BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices started the session in the green.