Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens at 82,537.87, Nifty flat, IT stocks drag

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Monday, July 14, 2025, following a weak global market as the US tariff wars kept on edge. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,537.87, with a slight high of 37.4 points, and the Nifty shed 0.35 points to open at 25,149.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,500.47 and the Nifty 50 at 25,149.85. The broader indices too started the session in the red. While the BSE Midcap slipped 32.78 points or 0.07 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index dipped 55.81 points or 0.10 per cent to trade at 54,428.95.

From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Trent were among the major gainers, with Sun Pharma leading the pack by gaining 0.80 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, BEL and HCL Tech were among the laggards, with Infosys losing around 1.08 per cent in the opening trade. IT stocks have been under pressure ever since TCS announced its results. HCL Tech, Tata Technologies and Ola Electric are scheduled to announce their results today.

In early trade, 1,020 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,372 were trading in the red. Eighty-four stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 99 points lower at 25,305, compared to the previous close of 25,404.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, markets traded slightly in green in Asia as S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.4 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up just 1.03 points or 0.01 per cent to trade at Rs 39,570.71 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 26.46 points or 0.11 per cent. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 12.59 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 15.22 points.

How did individual sectors perform?

The major Nifty sectoral indices traded mainly in the red in the opening session. While Nifty IT fell 1.26 per cent, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.06 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Pharma declined by 0.18 per cent in the opening trade. On the other hand, Nifty Realty and Auto gained 0.50 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.