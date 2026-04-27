Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps almost 200 points, Nifty near 23,950, Paytm falls 8%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Friday, April 27, 2026, despite persistent geopolitical uncertainty and selling by Foreign Institutional Investors. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 191.84 points or 0.25 per cent to start the session at 76,856.05, the Nifty fell 47.5 points to open at 23,945.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,664.21 and the Nifty 50 at 23,897.95. However, the broader indices traded slightly in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 113.38 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 76.72 points or 0.96 per cent, to trade at 8,043.71.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a gain of 97.5 points at 24,051.50, compared to the previous close of 23,954. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak and offloaded equities worth Rs 8,827.87 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided partial support by purchasing equities worth Rs 4,700.71 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded higher on AI optimism. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1,094.82 points or 1.83 per cent to trade at 60,811, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 59.93 points or 0.20 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 149.47 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down 5.98 points or 0.15 per cent.