Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 270 points, Nifty at 24,609, Infosys falls nearly 1% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 58 points lower at 24,650.50, compared to the previous close of 24,708.50.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, amid weak global cues as investors contemplate the downside of the US-EU trade deal. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 80,620.25, with a fall of 270.77 points, and the Nifty shed 71.25 points to open at 24,609.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,891.02 and the Nifty 50 at 24,680.90. The broader indices also traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 61.46 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 27.45 points to trade at 53,229.82.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Tata Motors, Trent, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers, with Reliance leading the pack by gaining 0.76 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Eternal, BEL, Infosys, TCS and ICICI Bank were among the laggards, with Eternal falling 2.13 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,278 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,036were trading in the red. 91 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

"After a negative opening, Nifty can find support at 24,600 followed by 24,500 and 24,300. On the higher side, 24,800 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 24,900 and 25,000," said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Meanwhile, the selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended for the sixth day on Monday, July 28. They sold equities worth Rs 6,082 crore. on the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,764 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets declined today after US stock indexes drifted through a quiet Monday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 372.27 points, or 0.91 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 275.13 points or 1.09 per cent. In contrast, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 20.18 points. On the other hand, Shanghai's SSE Composite index dipped by 2.75 points or 0.08 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed today, with Nifty IT falling 0.33 per cent in the opening session. While the Nifty Auto index was up by 0.12 per cent, the Nifty Metal added 0.53 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.06 per cent in the opening trade.