Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall amid mixed global cues, Bajaj Finance tumbles 6% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 135.5 points lower at 24,952.50, compared to the previous close of 25,088.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Friday, July 25, 2025, amid mixed global cues as uncertainty surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve dampened investor risk appetite. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,065.76, with a fall of 118.41 points, and the Nifty shed 51.75 points to open at 25,010.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,184.17 and the Nifty 50 at 25,062.10. The broader indices also traded lower in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 71.90 or 0.15 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index dropped 38.52 points or 0.07 per cent to trade at 54,901.48.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 135.5 points lower at 24,952.50, compared to the previous close of 25,088.