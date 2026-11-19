Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a strong recovery, ending the session higher on Thursday despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, higher at 83,021.75. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 83,043.87 and a low of 81,698.63, gyrating 1,345.24 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty added 286.35 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 25,514.30. However, the broader market ended the session in the green. The BSE MidCap Select Index added 83.62 points, or 0.46 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index jumped 67.18 points, or 0.74 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto was the biggest gainer, up 4.40 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG gained 3.64 per cent and 2.09 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty IT fell 1.10 per cent.

"The strong breakout above 83,000 after an extended consolidation phase signals renewed strength in the Sensex and improves the near-term outlook. Holding above 82,300 - 82,500 will be crucial to maintain momentum, while a move towards 83,500 - 83,700 remains possible in the coming sessions. Overall, the index continues to favour a buy-on-dips approach as long as key support levels remain intact," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti, M&M, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and BEL were the major gainers, with Maruti gaining 7.58 per cent today. On the flip side, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Indigo were among the laggards. Infosys shares fell 2.81 per cent today.

Today, 25 of the 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 5 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 42 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the 8 other closed in the red.

Rupee gains ground

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded positively, gaining around 14 paise to 93.29, supported by strong FII inflows into Indian markets.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)