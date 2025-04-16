Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red, IT stocks continue to drag Sensex, Nifty Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in the red at 23,258, against the previous close of 23,304.50.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, amid negative global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 261.89 points or 0.34 per cent to open at 76,996.78, while Nifty was down 15.55 points, starting the trading session at 23,344.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,734.89 and the Nifty 50 at 23,328.55. However, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were in the green in the opening trade. Meanwhile, there has been a fall of around 3.24 per cent in India VIX - which serves as a reliable indicator of market risk. Last seen, it was trading at 15.60

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank were in green in the opening trade, with IndusInd Bank gaining 1.25 per cent. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech and Maruti were the biggest laggards, with Sun Pharma falling 0.89 per cent.

In early trade, 1,546 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 637 were trading in the red. 59 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in the red at 23,258, against the previous close of 23,304.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most Asian markets opened in the red after US stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday as tariff uncertainty continues.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 311.55 points or 0.91 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 15.55 points or 0.63 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng was dipped by 534.64 points or 2.49 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT falling 1.03 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Auto was down by 0.30 per cent. Also, Nifty Pharma was in the red by 0.35 per cent, and Nifty Realty was up by 0.07 per cent in the opening trade.