Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher amid worries over Iran-US deal, Eternal jumps 2.5%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened marginally higher on July 1, 2026, amid mixed global cues, with uncertainty remaining over an initial deal to end the war in Iran. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 66.54 points or 0.08 per cent to start the session at 76,545.21, the Nifty gained 31.9 points to open at 23,897.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,478.67 and the Nifty 50 at 23,865.75. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 27.02 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 44 points or 0.51 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,738.40.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 2.53 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and ICICI Bank were in the red, with Bajaj Finserv being the top loser by falling over 2.30 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,920 stocks advancing against 944 stocks declining on the NSE. 79 stocks remained unchanged.