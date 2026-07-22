22 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in red, pharma stocks under pressure

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, despite positive global cues as Brent crude oil topped USD 91 amid continuing US-Iran conflict. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 85.16 points or 0.10 per cent to start the session at 77,384.95, the Nifty shed 37.25 points to open at 24,150.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,470.11 and the Nifty 50 at 24,187.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 24.42 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 12.65 points or 0.14 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,765.38.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Eternal, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement were the gainers, with Trent leading the pack by gaining nearly 1.32 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the losers, with Indigo being the top loser by falling over 1.15 per cent. Pharma stocks are under pressure today as US President Donald Trump has announced steep tariffs on imported generic medicines from August 2028, asserting that the move was aimed at onshoring the manufacturing of such pharmaceutical products.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 44 points at 24,125.50, compared to the previous close of 24,169.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers after a week of consistent selling and bought equities worth Rs 1,650.16 crore on July 21, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers and sold equities worth Rs 656.88 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares jumped on Wednesday as investors took cues from a rebound in US markets , which snapped a three-day losing streak amid a rally in chipmakers. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 746.81 points or 1.13 per cent at 66,979 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 198.28 points or 0.79 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 312.19 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green with a gain of 19.21 points or 0.50 per cent.