22 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in red, pharma stocks under pressure

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, despite positive global cues as Brent crude oil topped USD 91 amid continuing US-Iran conflict. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 85.16 points or 0.10 per cent to start the session at 77,384.95, the Nifty shed 37.25 points to open at 24,150.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,470.11 and the Nifty 50 at 24,187.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 24.42 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 12.65 points or 0.14 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,765.38.
From the Sensex pack, Trent, Eternal, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement were the gainers, with Trent leading the pack by gaining nearly 1.32 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the losers, with Indigo being the top loser by falling over 1.15 per cent. Pharma stocks are under pressure today as US President Donald Trump has announced steep tariffs on imported generic medicines from August 2028, asserting that the move was aimed at onshoring the manufacturing of such pharmaceutical products.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)