Sensex, Nifty open in green amid rally in IT stocks, HCL Tech gains over 2%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued the upward trend for the second straight session amid mixed global cues on July 15, 2026. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 202.99 points or 0.26 per cent to start the session at 77,388.42, the Nifty added 63.6 points to open at 24,142.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,054.94 and the Nifty 50 at 24,078.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 53.02 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 17.23 points or 0.20 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,778.98.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy and Maruti were the gainers, with HCL Tech leading the pack by gaining nearly 2.65 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Axis, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, SBIN and Adani Ports were among the losers, with Axis Bank the top loser, down over 0.50 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,749 stocks advancing against 577 stocks declining on the NSE. 103 stocks remained unchanged.

"Volatility is likely to stay contained given the cooling VIX, and market direction will depend on the ability of benchmark indices to sustain above key support levels. A decisive move beyond immediate resistance could help restore near-term buying momentum," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a steady start today as it opened with a gain of 44 points at 24,086, compared to the previous close of 24,042. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the third consecutive trading session and sold equities worth Rs 735.83 crore on July 15, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers for the sixth straight session, purchasing equities worth Rs 704.93 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mixed on Thursday, with no major changes in crude prices, even as geopolitical developments in West Asia continue to be closely tracked. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 1,726.51 points, or 2.51 per cent, to 67,025 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 468.90 points or 1.90 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a gain of 464.84 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red, down 32.38 points, or 0.82 per cent.